Theft ranking: thieves often strike here

Milan: one in 162 tourists stolen

The Lombard metropolis attracts millions of tourists every year, but the city harbors risks: The danger of being surprised by pickpockets is particularly high here. On average, around one in every 162 tourists is pickpocketed. The Milan police count more than 21,500 cases a year. You should also keep a close eye on your car. Car theft is much more common in Italy than in Germany or Austria. Nevertheless, Barcelona remains the leader in the pickpocketing rankings.