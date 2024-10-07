Vienna takes 21st place
Theft ranking: thieves often strike here
A quick, unnoticed reach into your pocket or the theft of your vehicle - moments like these can ruin your entire trip. But in which tourist strongholds in Europe are people most likely to dig deep into their pockets?
For a theft risk ranking, 25 popular tourist cities were put under the microscope. Not only pickpocketing and car theft were taken into account, but also other crimes. An extrapolation was also carried out to show how often tourists actually become victims - a clear indicator that illustrates the risk of each city.
According to PaulCamper, the risk of theft is particularly high in Europe's tourist hotspots.
Milan: one in 162 tourists stolen
The Lombard metropolis attracts millions of tourists every year, but the city harbors risks: The danger of being surprised by pickpockets is particularly high here. On average, around one in every 162 tourists is pickpocketed. The Milan police count more than 21,500 cases a year. You should also keep a close eye on your car. Car theft is much more common in Italy than in Germany or Austria. Nevertheless, Barcelona remains the leader in the pickpocketing rankings.
London is one of the most dangerous tourist cities when it comes to the risk of theft. One in 367 tourists is pickpocketed. Particular caution is required in areas such as Westminster and Camden Market. Although Great Britain is an island, car theft is also common here.
You should also be careful in Edinburgh : Around 4,000 pickpocketing incidents are reported to the police here every year by around 1.8 million visitors. Thieves are particularly prevalent in places that are on every must-see list - such as the Royal Mile, Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle. So keep your eyes open and stow your valuables safely to avoid becoming part of this statistic!
Tips on how to protect yourself from pickpockets
Pay attention to who approaches you: In many tourist areas, supposedly friendly people appear trustworthy by offering small gifts or information. As soon as you accept them, they often demand money and use the distraction to steal your valuables. It is therefore advisable not to accept anything and to keep strangers at a distance.
Use a bag with a lockable zipper: This simple measure can be an effective barrier that prevents pickpockets from getting to your belongings quickly and unnoticed.
Always keep an eye on your valuables: Never leave your bags and valuables unattended - either in a café or on the beach. A brief moment of carelessness is often enough for your belongings to disappear.
