Suspect in custody

Fatal beating attack: wife beaten to death with a branch

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 09:29

The shock is still deep after a 66-year-old man beat up his wife (62) in Vienna-Hernals last Friday and she died shortly afterwards. The police have now released further details: According to them, the woman is said to have been beaten to death with a branch on the balcony.

The 66-year-old continues to remain silent to the authorities. He is currently in custody, as there is an acute risk of escape and of committing the crime, said Christina Salzborn, spokeswoman for the Vienna Regional Court, on Monday.

A Viennese man beat his wife to death in this house on Friday. (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
A Viennese man beat his wife to death in this house on Friday.
(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Refused to testify
The man had already refused to make a statement when questioned by the police and had now also "given no information" to the court.

Resuscitation was unsuccessful
Residents and passers-by heard the cries for help and may even have witnessed the man attacking the 62-year-old woman on the balcony of the apartment in Balderichgasse. The 66-year-old opened the door for the arriving police officers and allowed himself to be arrested. The emergency services tried to resuscitate the woman. However, the 62-year-old succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene.

Help for affected women:

  • Women's helpline: 0800-222-555, www.frauenhelpline.at
  • Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF) at www.aoef.at
  • Women's shelter emergency number: 057722
  • Austrian violence protection centers: 0800/700-217
  • Police emergency number: 133

The man had not previously been found guilty of violence against his wife. According to the police, he had not been banned from entering or approaching the house.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
