Lena Schilling at the counter-demonstration to the March for Life
Around 2000 people took part in the so-called March for Life in Vienna on Saturday. According to their own statement, they wanted to "give a voice to the unborn". Many Greens were at the counter-protest.
As the "March for Life" organization announced on Sunday, around 2000 "pro-lifers" were out and about in Vienna's city centre. "Every person has a right to life. Unborn Lives Matter. We took this message to the streets today," said Felicitas Trachta, Chairwoman of "March for Life".
The association, which organized the event, includes church and Christian groups. "We want to protect prenatal children, support women in pregnancy conflicts and make abortion obsolete," said an operator in the run-up to the event.
The event began on Saturday at 12 noon on Karlsplatz with a stage program, followed by a procession through the city centre and a final rally (3 pm).
Supporters are likely to include ÖVP politician Jan Ledochowski, his colleague Caroline Hungerländer and the bishops Franz Scharl and Bishop Klaus Küng. At the very least, they are said to have made an appearance at the "March for Life".
The association's demands include a statistical survey of abortions, anonymous motive research and at least a three-day reflection period for women considering an abortion. In fact, the ÖVP has already brought something similar to the political stage in the past.
Greens call for counter-protest
The Vienna Greens, among others, show no understanding for this and had already called for a counter-protest before the event. Women are being reduced to their ability to give birth, wrote Meri Disoski, Member of the National Council, on Instagram. "They want to take away our right to self-determination over our own bodies. This is exactly what is happening worldwide. Restrictive abortion laws are being whipped through European parliaments."
Their demands: Remove abortions from the penal code, include the right in the constitution as in France and offer abortions free of charge close to home. Currently, with a few exceptions (e.g. if the pregnant woman's health is at risk), those affected have to bear the costs themselves, which can be up to 1000 euros.
Non-party activists also responded to the call for a counter-demonstration on Saturday afternoon. Previously, a banner for the "March for Life" had been removed from the Karlskirche in a night-time operation. The association concerned suspects "left-wing extremists" behind this and speaks of damage of up to 100,000 euros.
