Lena Schilling at the counter-demonstration to the March for Life

Greens call for counter-protest

The Vienna Greens, among others, show no understanding for this and had already called for a counter-protest before the event. Women are being reduced to their ability to give birth, wrote Meri Disoski, Member of the National Council, on Instagram. "They want to take away our right to self-determination over our own bodies. This is exactly what is happening worldwide. Restrictive abortion laws are being whipped through European parliaments."