Goldhauben women are part of Carinthian tradition

"There were four ladies when we were founded in 1954, now we are 24," says chairwoman Gertraud Zwick proudly. "Not only do we uphold tradition with our golden hoods, we also do charitable work. We help disabled children and have had a lift specially built at the HAK. We are also involved with the Josefinum and in Maria Saal. The big anniversary celebration will take place at the Customs Fair between November 15 and 17." The Goldfrauen will also be present at the high mass in the cathedral today, Sunday, from 10 am.