Beautiful harvest festival

Goldhauben women are part of Carinthian tradition

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 16:30

At least once a year it is time to say thank you - the traditional harvest festival at the Benediktinermarkt is a tradition. The harvest in the fields was good this year. The Goldhaubenfrauen also performed for their 70th anniversary.

The harvest festival at the Benediktinermarkt has a long tradition. Cathedral priest Peter Allmaier made a comeback on Saturday after his meniscus operation, "I'm fine again."

The city magistrates were at the parade.
The city magistrates were at the parade.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
The Red Cross volunteers also marched along.
The Red Cross volunteers also marched along.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
There was dancing at the harvest festival.
There was dancing at the harvest festival.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
Some of the accordion players were only eight years old.
Some of the accordion players were only eight years old.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
Cathedral priest Peter Allmaier blessed the harvest crown.
Cathedral priest Peter Allmaier blessed the harvest crown.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner Christia)

During the procession, the magnificent harvest crown was brought from the town theater on a horse-drawn carriage to the market, where the blessing took place. The Klagenfurt town band, the town magistrates, Red Cross helpers and traditional groups also marched through the town center. Naturally, the flags were waved and twirled in the air. The Goldhaubenfrauen were also there, celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.

"There were four ladies when we were founded in 1954, now we are 24," says chairwoman Gertraud Zwick proudly. "Not only do we uphold tradition with our golden hoods, we also do charitable work. We help disabled children and have had a lift specially built at the HAK. We are also involved with the Josefinum and in Maria Saal. The big anniversary celebration will take place at the Customs Fair between November 15 and 17." The Goldfrauen will also be present at the high mass in the cathedral today, Sunday, from 10 am.

The Schuhplattler danced, some of the delightful accordion players were only eight years old. Market representative Christian Scheider emphasized that the Harvest Festival is important. "It is a good tradition to be grateful for the gifts of nature in the fall after the harvest. That is why it is important to me to celebrate this beautiful custom with a traditional festival together with the market participants and the local population."

The market spokespersons Claudia Rogatschnig and Christian Cabalier also made an appearance. Many Klagenfurt residents attended the beer tapping . . .

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
