Pimp held prostitute captive in her apartment

Locked up to prevent escape

When, after a few sobering days, she informed the pimp that she was going back to Hungary, she locked the prostitute in the accommodation in Feldkirch to prevent her from escaping. Passers-by finally became aware of the prisoner when she called for help on the balcony. In a large-scale rescue operation, the woman was eventually brought to safety via the balcony. The pimp was taken into custody.