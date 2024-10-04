Trial in Feldkirch
Pimp held prostitute captive in her apartment
A 45-year-old Hungarian woman has been on trial since Friday at Feldkirch Regional Court in Vorarlberg for pimping, cross-border prostitution and deprivation of liberty.
The public prosecutor's office accuses the Hungarian woman of using online advertisements in her home country to specifically look for women who were willing to come to Vorarlberg for a few weeks to work as prostitutes. The deal: free accommodation in Feldkirch and the provision of various "work utensils" in exchange for half of the love income. An acquaintance of the accused finally accepted the offer.
When she arrived in Vorarlberg, however, the victim told the police that things turned out quite differently than promised: Neither condoms nor other paraphernalia had been provided, and she had also been financially exploited by the accused, as she had pocketed more than half of the money earned.
Locked up to prevent escape
When, after a few sobering days, she informed the pimp that she was going back to Hungary, she locked the prostitute in the accommodation in Feldkirch to prevent her from escaping. Passers-by finally became aware of the prisoner when she called for help on the balcony. In a large-scale rescue operation, the woman was eventually brought to safety via the balcony. The pimp was taken into custody.
I didn't hold the woman captive. She even had her own apartment key.
Defendant pleads not guilty
At the trial on Friday, the accused pleaded only partially guilty and described the facts of the case as follows: Although she had advertised, it had been agreed that the acquaintance would work as a prostitute in a bar in neighboring Switzerland. However, this did not work out.
Nevertheless, she offered the woman to live with her. However, she had never held her compatriot captive. The rescue operation was completely unnecessary, as the prostitute had a key to her apartment.
Trial continues in December
Some witnesses and the victim herself must now be questioned further. The trial will continue in December. If found guilty, the pimp could face up to five years in prison. The presumption of innocence applies.
