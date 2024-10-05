Commuters in despair: Timetable “drowned” in water

Even if there are promises of improvement from October 10, the daily journey to and from work is currently a lottery for rail commuters. Andreas Vass from St. Georgen am Steinfelde is one example of many: "In the current timetable period, I need around four hours a day to get to and from work due to the difficulties caused by the roadworks. Due to the flooding, it's currently even taking me more than five hours a day to commute." According to the official timetable, it should be three hours.