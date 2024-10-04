ECJ: Facebook may not use data indefinitely

Katharina Raabe-Stuppnig, Max Schrems' lawyer, was "very satisfied after the ruling, even though this result was to be expected." Meta had built up a huge pool of data about users over the past 20 years, she said, according to a press release from the data protection organization noyb. "According to this ruling, only a small part of Meta's data pool may be used for advertising purposes - even if users consent to the advertising. This ruling also applies to all other online advertising companies, which often have no data minimization procedures in place." The application of the "principle of data minimization" radically restricts the use of personal data for advertising purposes.