Israeli army bombs Hezbollah meeting

Israel does not want a large-scale land war

The attacks occurred while Israel's troops and tanks were simultaneously fighting against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Israel's declared aim is to drive the pro-Iranian Shiite militia from the border so that around 60,000 evacuated Israelis can return to their homes. The aim of the ground offensive so far has been to destroy tunnels and weapons that Hezbollah had prepared near the border for a possible attack on Israel, the Wall Street Journal quoted several Israeli officials informed about the operation. According to them, the military had no intention of turning the invasion into a full-scale land war in Lebanon. According to the army, nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in the fighting so far.