Three bomb threats in one day cause chaos

The scene was St. Pölten:

Shortly before 10 p.m., an email arrived at the provincial police headquarters. The content is known to the police: The author announces that bombs will be detonated at the main station. The wording is similar to the emails that were recently sent in Linz, Klagenfurt, Graz and Salzburg. And the consequences were the same: the station was evacuated for several hours and train services were temporarily suspended. Nothing was found here. "There was no real danger", according to investigators. They are currently working together across Austria, focusing on the difficult task of tracing the mail.