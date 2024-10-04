Several evacuations
Three bomb threats in one day cause chaos
The train station in St. Pölten, the main square in Amstetten and Schwechat Airport: two e-mails and six suspicious packages set alarm bells ringing across the country!
The shock of the terror plans emanating from Ternitz before the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has not yet been digested, when three bomb alarms within a few hours on Wednesday caused new unrest and anxiety. However, a connection between the incidents is ruled out.
The scene was St. Pölten:
Shortly before 10 p.m., an email arrived at the provincial police headquarters. The content is known to the police: The author announces that bombs will be detonated at the main station. The wording is similar to the emails that were recently sent in Linz, Klagenfurt, Graz and Salzburg. And the consequences were the same: the station was evacuated for several hours and train services were temporarily suspended. Nothing was found here. "There was no real danger", according to investigators. They are currently working together across Austria, focusing on the difficult task of tracing the mail.
Amstetten scene:
At 2.40 p.m., municipal police officers noticed six parcels that had been left in four places on the main square. They were completely tied up with adhesive tape and labeled "for free removal". The square was evacuated and stores had to close. Explosives dogs and colleagues with X-ray machines from Schwechat arrived to discover that the boxes were filled with residual waste. The packages contained PET bottles filled with water, bread, moldy peppers, advertisements and two bottles of beer. The sender is (still) unknown.
Schwechat location:
At around 11 p.m., the airport also received a short, confusingly written email. The sender had seen a bomb under an unidentified plane. The investigation is ongoing, there were no effects on air traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
