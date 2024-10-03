Thousands expected
Protests in Vienna: ÖAMTC warns of traffic chaos
Just four days after the national elections, the first major rally against the FPÖ's possible participation in government is taking place. The ÖAMTC is warning of temporary traffic closures and traffic diversions in the demonstration area on Thursday evening. Between 5,000 and 10,000 participants are expected.
"It's Thursday again on October 3rd" is the motto of the demonstration against the FPÖ's possible participation in government. The "It's Thursday again!" initiative is thus building on the Thursday demonstrations from 2000 and 2018/19, which were directed against the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition at the time. The aim of the protests back then was to draw attention to what the organizers saw as a discrepancy between the values of the FPÖ and the basic principles of constitutional democracy.
Protest march against possible FPÖ government participation
"We see it as our responsibility to show quickly and emphatically that we and the majority in Austria do not want the FPÖ to participate in government," says Natalie Assmann, a spokesperson and organizer who was already involved in the 2018 demonstrations.
Short-term change of route
According to the organization, the demonstrators had initially planned to gather in front of the parliament in Vienna's first district at 6 p.m., but this was changed at short notice on Tuesday, as a cordon was imposed around the parliament due to a planned Federal Council meeting.
The demonstrators' new meeting point is the main university in Vienna at Schottentor. A protest march is planned through the first district to the State Opera, then along the Ring to Parliament. A final rally is planned there, which is expected to end at 23:00.
The participants in the organization see the 29% victory of the FPÖ in the National Council elections as an opportunity to bring the Thursday demonstrations back to life in order to show that "71% did not vote for the FPÖ". They are referring to the non-voters and those not entitled to vote. Because if you include them, "it's just under a fifth of people who want the far right in government", as co-organizer Markus Wailand points out.
Political support from the Vienna Greens
The organizers are hoping above all that there will be no disruptive actions from the right, such as from the Identitarians. The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate emphasized that it would be on site with "sufficient" personnel.
The protesters are receiving political support from the Vienna Green Party - they are also expected to be on site to support the rally. They also called on the SPÖ women to take part in the demonstration under the motto "Fix zam gegen rechts!". Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer signaled her support on her Instagram channel and "hopes to meet more participants there". Member of the National Council David Stögmüller also announced his attendance.
25 years of protest history
The Thursday demonstrations can look back on a long history of protest. Almost 25 years ago, when the first black-blue coalition was inaugurated in February 2000, more than 150,000 people gathered in front of Heldenplatz to demonstrate against the new ÖVP-FPÖ government and its feared "racism and social cuts".
The demonstrators proved to be steadfast, as rallies with thousands of protesters took place every week for the next two years. The participants at the time were even able to gain access to the Marriott Hotel, where the then FPÖ Finance Minister Karl-Heinz-Grasser and ÖVP Federal Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel were due to appear. Austrian writer Elfriede Jelinek was among those who took part in so-called "resistance readings".
18 years later, the protest was revived. This time, the protest action was used as a reason for the then turquoise-blue government under Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and FPÖ Vice-Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache. Protests took place not only in Vienna, but also in Linz and Innsbruck. The demonstrations came to a natural end when the Ibiza affair broke up the coalition.
Delays in Vienna city center
According to ÖAMTC, temporary traffic closures and traffic divisions are to be expected in the entire demonstration area. Specifically, the entire streetcar line 2 and traffic on the Vienna Ring will be affected. There will also be delays in the areas of Schwarzenbergplatz, Karlsplatz, Rechte Wienzeile and Wiedner Hauptstraße. Delays could also occur in the adjacent streets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.