Protests in Vienna: ÖAMTC warns of traffic chaos

The participants in the organization see the 29% victory of the FPÖ in the National Council elections as an opportunity to bring the Thursday demonstrations back to life in order to show that "71% did not vote for the FPÖ". They are referring to the non-voters and those not entitled to vote. Because if you include them, "it's just under a fifth of people who want the far right in government", as co-organizer Markus Wailand points out.