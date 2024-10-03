During training in Chile
ÖSV World Cup fixed starter suffers cruciate ligament rupture
The World Cup season hasn't even really started yet and already the injury devil has struck brutally twice in the ÖSV women's team. After slalom hopeful Sophia Waldauf tore her cruciate ligament and suffered a shoulder injury in Argentina a few weeks ago, a fixed starter in the Downhill World Cup has now also been hit.
"I don't know how it happened," says Emily Schöpf, baffled. The 24-year-old from Vorarlberg, who would have had a fixed starting place in the new World Cup winter as the overall winner of the 2023/24 European Downhill Cup ranking, was on a super-G training run last Sunday - the penultimate day of the ÖSV speed girls' camp in Chile.
In medium-steep terrain, the top police athlete suddenly slipped during a right turn and skidded a few meters down the slope, where she finally came to a halt.
Knee expert to undergo surgery on Sunday
It quickly became clear that her left knee had been damaged. As more detailed examinations revealed, not only the cruciate ligament but also the outer meniscus was torn, Schöpf - who is now in Austria - will be operated on by knee expert Doctor Christian Fink in the Hochrum sanatorium on Sunday. This means that the Atomic skier will have to take a break for six to eight months and will also miss the home World Championships in Saalbach in February.
Comeback after difficult times
This is not the first serious injury for the Montafon native: in February 2019, she tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee at the Junior World Championships in Val di Fassa (Italy). She had to prematurely abandon a comeback attempt in February 2020. Things slowly improved the following winter before "Emy" contracted the coronavirus in April 2021 and subsequently struggled with heart problems.
However, she successfully fought her way back, won her first European Cup downhill in December 2021 - in Val di Fassa (Italy) of all places, where she had suffered her first cruciate ligament rupture - and was on course for a World Cup permanent place for the winter of 2022/23 until shortly before the end of the season. In the end, she was just four points short.
World Cup points and a permanent ticket
Last season was the highlight of Schöpf's young but already very eventful career. She made the headlines at the World Cup opener in Zermatt with second place in training and secured her first ten World Cup points in the second Crans Montana downhill. She missed out on overall victory in the European Cup by just 21 points, although she was severely hampered by a swollen calf after a fall in the final races.
And now the cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in Chile - a bitter setback for Emy, who has been part of the Rauch Racers team since this summer. However, the Tschagguns native has already proven in the past that she bounces back even stronger after setbacks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.