ÖSV World Cup fixed starter suffers cruciate ligament rupture

Knee expert to undergo surgery on Sunday

It quickly became clear that her left knee had been damaged. As more detailed examinations revealed, not only the cruciate ligament but also the outer meniscus was torn, Schöpf - who is now in Austria - will be operated on by knee expert Doctor Christian Fink in the Hochrum sanatorium on Sunday. This means that the Atomic skier will have to take a break for six to eight months and will also miss the home World Championships in Saalbach in February.