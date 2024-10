Spar recalls this popular pasta

Purchase price will be refunded

The details are as follows: Recheis Vollkorn-Fleckerl medium 500g MHD 03.09.2026 Chg. L241308 EAN 9000452030366 Company Recheis GmbH, Austria. Anyone who has bought these at Spar will be refunded the purchase price at all Spar, Spar-Gourmet, Eurospar, Interspar or Maximärkte stores - even without a till receipt.