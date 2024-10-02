52 million € missing
Nobody wants to save: Klagenfurt threatened with bankruptcy
Political newcomers from the SP are sounding the alarm: 52 million euros are missing for ongoing operations. If there's no town hall reform, there's no budget. In sport alone, 1.5 million euros will be saved: even summer and winter sports taster sessions will be cut! Sports councillor Mochar: "I have to maintain the emergency operation."
The outcry from Deputy Mayor Ronald Rabitsch and Finance Officer Constanze Mochar is genuine: "If we don't do anything, the city will be bankrupt by 2025 - there is a threat of the twelfth regulation and chaos." Because not even all salaries could be paid then, not to mention subsidies for sports clubs or cultural initiatives. And education will also be poor again. Rabitsch: "My heart bleeds, but the Breakfast Club is wobbling."
We have to save money and need revenue - for example a parking fee at the lido in the east bay. But that is unfortunately unpopular.
Because nothing works without the will to make savings - but the two political newcomers miss this among their colleagues. "Mayor Christian Scheider must set a good example as number one, make savings in his department and, above all, do something about personnel." Such demands naturally make few friends in the town hall. Especially because the SP has held the finance department since 2015. Why didn't a corresponding reform proposal come along earlier? "Mistakes were made, and I'm not singling out the SP," admits Rabitsch.
And Mochar does the math again: With a total budget of 380 million euros, seven million euros are missing as of Wednesday. That adds up. And the registered costs for the coming year result in a deficit of 52 million euros - which would be tantamount to insolvency.
Councillor Franz Petritz announces bitter times ahead: "We have to think about what we need for everything - a sauna house by the lake? Ballermann 2.0 at the market? More hours for the KAC?" No savings topic should be taboo.
The city of Klagenfurt is saving a total of 1.5 million euros in sport. This means that there are no more voluntary subsidies. Clubs that do not have a contract with the city are therefore looking through their fingers.
"Must maintain emergency operations"
And even major events such as the Champions League appearances of Sturm Graz - as there is no multi-year contract as there is for the Ironman - can no longer be funded. Even events for children and young people - such as the popular winter and summer sports taster sessions - will be discontinued. "Unfortunately, I have to maintain the emergency operation. However, we could save ten percent by optimizing the structure of the municipal apparatus - that would take the pressure off sport, for example," says Mochar.
