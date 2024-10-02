Gas pistol and loot missing after bank robbery

Neither wants to have done it: The two young bank robbers who robbed the savings bank in Leonfeldner Straße in Urfahr on Monday incriminated each other during interrogation. "They both admitted to the robbery, but they have not yet said who had the weapon and what happened to it and the loot after the crime," said Ulrike Breiteneder from the Linz public prosecutor's office. As for the motive, the two only said that they committed the crime due to a lack of money.