Gas pistol and loot missing after bank robbery
The two bank robbers who held up a savings bank in Linz-Urfahr on Monday blamed each other during interrogation, neither of them claiming to have had the gas pistol with them. The young duo already had experience with armed robbery as well as with prison sentences.
Neither wants to have done it: The two young bank robbers who robbed the savings bank in Leonfeldner Straße in Urfahr on Monday incriminated each other during interrogation. "They both admitted to the robbery, but they have not yet said who had the weapon and what happened to it and the loot after the crime," said Ulrike Breiteneder from the Linz public prosecutor's office. As for the motive, the two only said that they committed the crime due to a lack of money.
Apart from the robbery, neither of them confessed to anything. They did not say where the loot was and neither of them claimed to have had the weapon.
Ulrike Breiteneder, Staatsanwaltschaft Linz
Gas pistol, sweater and cargo pants
The slim, masked robbers, dressed in black sweaters and light brown cargo pants, are said to have threatened the five employees and one customer with a gas pistol and demanded money in broken German. The young duo were caught shortly after the crime in a small wooded area not far from the scene by Cobra officers and the police's Rapid Intervention Unit.
Prison sentences for attempted robbery
Neither the 18-year-old Viennese nor the 19-year-old Hungarian are registered in Linz - but this was not their first time here: "The two of them, together with a third person, attempted to rob a man of the same age in the open street the previous year. Although they threatened the victim with a knife, he was able to escape," says Paul Tumfart from Linz Provincial Court.
At the time, both had served nine months in prison, two of which were suspended. The older man's previous conviction was also taken into account. "Both are currently in custody in Linz prison. The remand in custody was applied for on Wednesday," says Ulrike Breiteneder.
