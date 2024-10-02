Vienna: 142,000 people received minimum benefits

More and more employees are dependent on minimum benefits

One surprising finding is that more and more people in employment in Vienna are also dependent on minimum benefits. Their number rose from 11,429 to 12,161 people in 2023. According to the city hall, the increase was half that of the previous year at 6.4 percent. However, the trend is that more and more people in employment are dependent on the minimum benefit - they use it to supplement their income.