Same rate as 2023
Vienna: 142,000 people received minimum benefits
In Vienna, exactly 142,001 people received minimum benefits in 2023. The proportion increased by 7,698 recipients compared to the previous year - however, the rate of around 7 percent remains unchanged. One of the reasons for this is Vienna's population growth. What is surprising is that more and more people in employment are also dependent on minimum benefits.
In Vienna, around 142,000 people received minimum benefits in the previous year. There was a slight increase of just under 8,000 recipients compared to 2022. However, according to the office of Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ), this would not affect the rate of around 7 percent.
The reasons for the increase are the population growth in Vienna, as the proportion of minors in particular is increasing slightly - this is due to family reunification.
Rate unchanged since 2019
Fortunately, the minimum security rate has remained unchanged since 2019. However, the population has grown significantly. For example, the war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022 led to the largest population increase in the past five years, according to the office of Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ).
Minimum income: who gets it?
Minimum income support is available to people
- who otherwise have no way of making a living.
- Existing assets may not exceed a certain value limit (2024: €6,935.04 per adult). Savings must therefore be used up first.
- Cars also count as assets - unless the vehicle is necessary for work or disability reasons.
- Further exceptions apply, for example, to the owner-occupied apartment used as the main residence and the home furnishings.
In 2023, 48,999 minors were living in families claiming minimum income support. This was 4.3 percent more than in the previous year. After falling or stagnating since 2017, the number of minors receiving support rose again for the first time in 2023, according to Hacker. The increase was mainly due to children entitled to asylum - some of whom were born in Austria.
In any case, family reunification is having an impact. The number of 0 to 17-year-olds entitled to asylum in the minimum benefit system has increased slightly by 9.2 percent.
More and more employees are dependent on minimum benefits
One surprising finding is that more and more people in employment in Vienna are also dependent on minimum benefits. Their number rose from 11,429 to 12,161 people in 2023. According to the city hall, the increase was half that of the previous year at 6.4 percent. However, the trend is that more and more people in employment are dependent on the minimum benefit - they use it to supplement their income.
According to the Vienna Chamber of Labor, people who are in need of assistance and whose household income is below the minimum standards of the Viennese minimum benefit system or who cannot cover their needs from their own resources are entitled to a minimum benefit. In addition, recipients must have a main residence in Vienna.
Our mission is to get those affected into the job market as quickly as possible. We leave no one behind.
Sozialstadtrat Peter Hacker
Bild: Zwefo
56 percent not fit for work
The rest of the employable recipients are registered with the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS). For 56 percent of recipients, however, the question of taking up employment does not arise at all. These are mainly children, pensioners and people who are unable to work.
For Social Welfare Councillor Hacker, the unchanged rate shows that the rise in poverty in Vienna has been prevented by the city's measures, despite many crises. This is also a mandate to do everything possible to get those affected into the job market "as quickly as possible", he emphasized in a statement. However, it always remains clear: "We leave no one behind."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
