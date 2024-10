Driving four times faster than police allowed

During laser measurements in Neukirchen an der Vöckla, police officers pulled a car driver out of traffic who had exceeded the speed limit many times over. The 28-year-old North Macedonian from Timelkam was driving a car on Gamperner Straße in the direction of Timelkam. According to his statements, he overlooked the 30 km/h speed limit there and was measured by the officers at a top speed of 128 km/h.