Exclusive cooperation
Martina Reuter presents trendy items from SHOE4YOU
From casual western boots to warm winter boots: the SHOE4YOU range offers everything a fashionista could wish for in the coming season. Because the winter look also calls for trendy footwear that will see you safely through the cold days! In the new makeover show "Fesch in a Flash" powered by SHOE4YOU, trend expert Martina Reuter also shows shoe trends for every occasion!
SHOE4YOU has something for the whole family: Whether women, men or kids, the extensive range offers the hottest shoe trends for every season and weather. In the coming season, SHOE4YOU 's models will be a particular delight: a diverse selection of fall and winter shoes and the new DELKA comfort shoe brand will whet the appetite for fall looks and winter outfits! Styling expert Martina Reuter shows how it's done: at a shoot on the Dachstein glacier and also in her new TV show, she demonstrates her fashion sense with looks she has created herself.
Western boots - timeless, cool and versatile!
Western boots are a timeless must-have on the shoe shelves of all fashionistas. The boots with a distinctive slanted heel impress with natural colors taken from nature, fine rivet details and high-quality smooth and suede leather. These timeless classics will turn any outfit into an eye-catcher and provide a real dose of Wild West nostalgia! The cowboy boots are also particularly popular with dirndls at Oktoberfest.
Comfort shoe brand DELKA complements the SHOE4YOU range
The DELKA brand complements the extensive range at SHOE4YOU with exclusive models that offer comfort and aesthetics. The DELKA collection offers a versatile selection of casual, classic and sporty looks that impress with flexible, lightweight soles, comfortable widths and soft materials. These ensure a carefree gait and guarantee sufficient space for the natural rolling movement of the foot thanks to comfortable widths. In addition, removable insoles and water-repellent Tex membranes offer further comfort and protection in everyday life. DELKA can now be discovered in the newly launched SHOE4YOU app as well as in the stores and at www.shoe4you.com.
Biker boots - thetrendy and versatile companions for fall!
Biker boots are back and are conquering the hearts of the fashion world this season. The robust, rebellious boots have their origins in motorcycle culture, but have long since become an integral part of urban street styles. What makes biker boots so special is their versatility. They can be effortlessly combined with long skirts or dresses, deliberately breaking with the classic style. Biker boots are characterized by a cool mix of functionality and fashion - they are casual and add a touch of rock'n'roll to any outfit.
Cosy Winter Boots - Preview Winter25:It gets fluffyfrom the end of October!
When it gets colder outside and the snowflakes start to dance, fluffy, warm boots and accessories are just the thing. Cosy winter boots can be combined in both casual and chic styles. A pair of leggings or skinny jeans and an oversized knitted sweater create a casual look that is perfect for walks in the countryside or a leisurely stroll through the city. And it's not just the shoe models, but also the trendy mittens, hats, scarves and cuddly soft socks that will inspire you in winter. The whole family will quickly find what they are looking for at SHOE4YOU in the shoes and accessories section - with the SHOE4YOU range, everyone is comfortably warm and optimally equipped for all weathers and against the wet.
You can now discover the entire range of trendy shoe models for the fall/winter season as well as all the new products from the exclusive DELKA comfort shoe brand in the stores, the new APP or at shoe4you.com.
The glacier as a catwalk - Martina Reuter presents winter styles from SHOE4YOU in a breathtaking setting
Styling expert Martina Reuter herself was in front of the camera for SHOE4YOU 's spectacular winter collection. In the new campaign images, Martina Reuter shows specially put together looks for the cold days in the breathtaking scenery of the Dachstein glacier and presents how snow boots and warming accessories will be skillfully staged in the coming season. The new generation of snow boots is not only an eye-catcher, but also functionally equipped for any weather. Shimmering looks with fur looks on the shaft edge and casual lacing make for a real fashion statement: both when visiting the Christmas market and on a sporty winter vacation. Water-repellent and warming functional textiles, so-called Tex membranes, allow the whole family to romp carefree through the snow, while non-slip profiled soles ensure a safe step, as Martina Reuter proves on the Dachstein. Classic snow boots now set the tone for the overall look - pants are tucked into the padded shafts, and sporty thermal leggings are also ideal combination partners. And it's not just shoes that are popular in winter, but also trendy accessories such as mittens, hats, scarves and cuddly soft socks in delicate colors. Women, men and kids will quickly find what they are looking for in the shoes and accessories section at SHOE4YOU.
The extraordinary shooting of the key styles for the winter in the heights of the Dachstein glacier was a special experience for the entire team: "The day of the shoot will remain unforgettable for me. Not only because of the great shoes that accompanied me safely on the mountain with black ice and snow, but also because of the great team, with whom the shooting day felt like a school trip. It was just great!" enthuses Martina Reuter.
New TV format with SHOE4YOU as fashion partner
The brand new TV format "Fesch in a Flash - Die Umstyling-Show mit WOW-Effekt" is now delighting fashion-loving viewers on Austrian TV. The popular styling expert Martina Reuter conjures up breathtaking before-and-after moments in the show and transforms inconspicuous everyday outfits into stylish eye-catchers for completely new looks for the participants - from stylish headbands to perfect shoes from SHOE4YOU!
Martina Reuter, styling expert with heart, brain and wit, demonstrates once again in her role as presenter and fashion expert how easy it is to feel comfortable in any outfit and how a completely new look can be created in just a few simple steps. This also includes the right footwear for every occasion, selected from SHOE4YOU 's extensive range. Whether for everyday life, work or special celebrations - the fashionista shows smart and inspiring fashion tips for all sizes. With simple tricks and sophisticated combinations of different trends, patterns and colors, the fashion expert conjures up stunning new looks that inspire in an instant.
A special highlight of the show is the close collaboration with fashion partner SHOE4YOU. Each episode presents modern looks suitable for everyday wear, in which shoes play an essential role. SHOE4YOU not only focuses on fashionable variety, but also on the perfect mix of comfort and style. Whether elegant high heels, casual sneakers or comfortable boots - the collection offers the right model for every occasion. Together with Martina Reuter, viewers are also inspired to (re)find their personal look and complete it with the perfectly coordinated models from SHOE4YOU. In addition to entertainment, "Fesch in a Flash" also offers valuable styling tips for all viewers: The best styling tricks and fashion secrets that can be directly restyled and easily re-shopped. This creates stylish looks for every occasion that not only inspire on television, but can also be easily implemented in everyday life. Thanks to Martina Reuter's expertise and the fashionable range of SHOE4YOU, fashionistas of all ages will find their new favorite look.
SEND TO HOME, CLICK & COLLECT and RETURN TO STORE
Competent advice and innovative services not only for customers on site, but also in the online store, round off the SHOE4YOU range. SHOE4YOU's store concept is characterized by the integration of innovative services, including the free RETURN TO STORE service, which offers a convenient and environmentally friendly option for returns. Customers can return items to their nearest store free of charge, exchange their size or get advice without having to go through another shipping route. In addition, the SEND TO HOME service, which is also free of charge, ensures an even more convenient shopping experience. This service allows SHOE4YOU customers to access the complete range, which includes more than 25,000 shoes and accessories, from any store. Even models or sizes that are not available in the store can be paid for directly on site and sent home free of charge. With CLICK & COLLECT, a desired model can be conveniently ordered online at shoe4you.com, paid for and collected from the store or tried on at your leisure.
About SHOE4YOU
SHOE4YOU is an Austrian brand and, together with HUMANIC, is part of Leder & Schuh AG. Since the strategic realignment of Leder & Schuh AG in 2015, the brand has been regarded as a hidden champion in the footwear industry. A dense network of stores in Austria ensures the best accessibility, especially in rural areas, and offers a wide range of shoes for the whole family at an attractive price-performance ratio.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.