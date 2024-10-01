"We are ready"
Greens want to continue governing – with ÖVP and SPÖ
At a meeting of the federal executive committee on Tuesday, the Greens decided on their roadmap after the election defeat. The party of Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler offered itself to the ÖVP and SPÖ as a third partner in a three-party coalition.
"We are prepared to make this narrow majority more stable and sustainable," said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler after the meeting, at which the Greens already hammered in content-related stakes for possible exploratory talks.
Causes of election losses: party leadership at a loss
The party leadership was somewhat at a loss as to the causes of the "painful result" in the National Council elections. Kogler said that the causes could not yet be classified one hundred percent. He cited the Europe-wide crisis and war as possible reasons, in which climate and environmental protection would come under greater attack. In addition, the duel or triell situation in the election campaign had made it more difficult for small parties such as the Greens. Now it is important to regain trust and look to the future, said Kogler.
The Green Vice-Chancellor admitted that "a government mandate cannot be directly derived" from the weak performance of the Greens in last Sunday's National Council elections. But from the party's urgent concerns - "that there must be no backsliding on climate and environmental protection" - there is a mandate to participate.
No personnel discussions: "Team continues to work"
Should coalition negotiations and government participation actually take place, Gewessler - who has been a red rag for the ÖVP since going it alone on the EU renaturation law - will of course be part of the Green team, emphasized the party leader, who stressed that the current team will continue to work.
