Greens want to continue governing – with ÖVP and SPÖ

Causes of election losses: party leadership at a loss

The party leadership was somewhat at a loss as to the causes of the "painful result" in the National Council elections. Kogler said that the causes could not yet be classified one hundred percent. He cited the Europe-wide crisis and war as possible reasons, in which climate and environmental protection would come under greater attack. In addition, the duel or triell situation in the election campaign had made it more difficult for small parties such as the Greens. Now it is important to regain trust and look to the future, said Kogler.