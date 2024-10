Half a car stolen, perfume thief quickly caught

According to the police, the curious "car theft" took place between September 14 and 30. The vehicle was parked near the viaduct arches in Innsbruck. "The perpetrator or perpetrators stole the vehicle emblem, tires, bumpers, cover strips, steering wheel, gearshift, seats and other components." The owner suffered damage of more than 20,000 euros. The police are now hoping for information from the public.