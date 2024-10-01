Vorteilswelt
It’s closing time at the popular Ebners Greißlerei

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 18:45

After nine years, the popular Ebners Greißleirei in Lendorf is closing its doors for good. The "Kärntner Krone" visited on the last day and took a look around. 

Nine years ago, Robert and Michaela Ebner fulfilled their dream of opening their own grocery store. And in recent years, Ebner's grocery store has become a popular meeting place in Lendorf. Everything from workers to illustrious ladies have come and gone there. But that is now coming to an end.

"We thought long and hard about whether we should continue. But we can't," says Robert Ebner. The well-known problems of restaurants and small stores have also caught up with the Greißler: "It started with the coronavirus pandemic. We had a hard time getting staff, people had to save money and the deposit on cans and bottles will still apply from 2025," says the entrepreneur, who employed up to ten people.

Robert and Michaela Ebner put their heart and soul into the Greißlerei for nine years. The employees now have to look for a new job. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Robert and Michaela Ebner put their heart and soul into the Greißlerei for nine years. The employees now have to look for a new job.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

And while Robert and Michaela are completely reorienting themselves, the Upper Carinthians are in a mood of mourning. "It was always nice here. We'll all miss the coziness and hospitality," says a customer who is still doing her shopping in the store on the last day, Monday. Others raise a glass of sparkling wine to toast the good times spent in Ebner's Greißlerei.

In search of a successor
Whether a successor will be found for the popular meeting place on Drautal Straße is still questionable. Ebner himself has not yet been able to find anyone interested.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
