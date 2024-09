Major operation due to discovery of crashed vehicle

On Monday morning, a passer-by reported a vehicle that had crashed from a forest path in the direction of Großdostalm in Hopfgarten im Brixental. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Tyrolean control center alerted the volunteer fire departments from Kelchsau and Hopfgarten as well as the Heli 4 air rescue service from Zillertal and the Hopfgarten mountain rescue service to the scene of the accident at just under 1400 metres above sea level.