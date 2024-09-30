"Must be acknowledged"
Doskozil: “The FPÖ has mobilized excellently”
The SPÖ was the only party represented in parliament to start working through the results of the National Council elections on Monday. The party presidium met in the morning and the executive committee will meet in the afternoon. Party leader Andreas Babler will then make a statement. Some party members from the federal provinces had already commented on the election results and were not sparing with their criticism. However, the tone from Burgenland was rather unusual.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil greeted the journalists who had arrived with the following words: "Today you will not get what you probably came here for." There would be no critical words and it was not the time to discuss personnel. Sunday's result would first have to "sink in".
Now is the time for analysis. However, as a "democrat, you have to acknowledge that the Freedom Party mobilized better". "They mobilized excellently", which is why the FPÖ should be congratulated "with a certain humility", Doskozil continued.
"Weakness of all other parties"
The governor emphasized that a "democratically elected" party that had won first place would be entitled to the presidency of the National Council. There was also a little self-criticism. The strength of the Blue Party was mainly a "weakness of all other parties" - including the SPÖ. Doskozil also interpreted the election result as a sign from the voters that politicians had forgotten humility. "For many, it has become a matter of course" that power is handed over by the people. It is often just about the offices.
"If the pressure on the ÖVP doesn't become too great ..."
In his opinion, a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS seems quite realistic if the pressure on the ÖVP to form a government with the FPÖ is not too great. However, Doskozil emphasized that the 21 percent and third place were "certainly not a mandate to govern" for the SPÖ.
With regard to the federal party leader, the red state leader remarked: "Andreas Babler is not a surprise package, we knew exactly what was coming a year or more ago." In future, it was important for the Social Democrats to move away from "exchanging voters with the Greens".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.