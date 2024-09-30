Doskozil: “The FPÖ has mobilized excellently”

"Weakness of all other parties"

The governor emphasized that a "democratically elected" party that had won first place would be entitled to the presidency of the National Council. There was also a little self-criticism. The strength of the Blue Party was mainly a "weakness of all other parties" - including the SPÖ. Doskozil also interpreted the election result as a sign from the voters that politicians had forgotten humility. "For many, it has become a matter of course" that power is handed over by the people. It is often just about the offices.