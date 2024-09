Premier League wants to shorten transfer window

"It was a disaster"

Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl worked for Southampton for almost four years and is vehemently calling for the transfer window to be shortened. From his experience in the Premier League, however, the Styrian also said this summer: "It will only work if all the other leagues do the same. We once had a situation in England where we closed earlier and everyone else still had the transfer window open. That was a disaster because players ran away from us one after the other."