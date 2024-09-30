FPÖ makes gains, plucked VP maintains first place

The stiff breeze from the right had already been announced in advance - and on election Sunday it actually blew across the political landscape in Vorarlberg with full force. With 27.5 percent, the Freedom Party can celebrate a brilliant result; only in 1999 (30.2 percent) did the blue party do better in a national council election in the state. The result is all the more remarkable when you consider where the FPÖ is coming from: in the National Council elections five years ago, the Freedom Party, which at the time was plagued by the Ibiza affair, received just 15.4% of the vote, so the gain is 12.1% - which is also a historic mark.