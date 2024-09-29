Vorteilswelt
Also a colorful program

258 conscripts ceremonially sworn in in Reutte

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 16:00

The Drei-Tannen Stadium in Reutte was dominated by the Austrian Armed Forces on Friday. After a weapons and equipment display by Staff Battalion 6 and a concert by the Tirol Military Band, the military ceremony for the swearing-in of 258 conscripts was the highlight of the military event.

0 Kommentare

"The Austrian Armed Forces guarantee security in our country. As a neutral country, it is necessary to ensure a strong national defense with a strong armed forces. However, the Austrian Armed Forces were once again a reliable partner for the population during the severe flooding this summer. Assistance missions would not be possible without conscripts, and their deployment is of enormous importance in an emergency. This makes it all the more important that the province of Tyrol and the Austrian Armed Forces work closely together to ensure security for the future," said Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle.

In the pouring rain, the young soldiers pledged to fulfill their duty and protect Austria and its people. (Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
In the pouring rain, the young soldiers pledged to fulfill their duty and protect Austria and its people.
(Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
(Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
(Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)

"Overcoming crises together"
 The military commander of Tyrol, Brigadier Ingo Gstrein, had similar words: "The past, above all the floods in Lower Austria, but also the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, show on the one hand how endangered our way of life and prosperity are today, but also that we can overcome crises together. That is why we soldiers never tire of recognizing threats at an early stage, warning of them and, if necessary, fending them off. With these young soldiers, we will continue to play our role in the security architecture of Tyrol and Austria!"

The swearing-in ceremony marks the official and public acceptance of the young men and women into federal service. In addition to the candidates to be sworn in, the Tyrolean military music, an insignia troop and an honorary platoon from Staff Battalion 6, as well as flag delegations from various traditional associations were also present.

Military commander Gstrein also reminded the conscripts of their duty to stand by the people in times of crisis. (Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
Military commander Gstrein also reminded the conscripts of their duty to stand by the people in times of crisis.
(Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
Governor Mattle thanked the recruits for their willingness to serve as soldiers and the armed forces for their reliable commitment as part of the security architecture. (Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)
Governor Mattle thanked the recruits for their willingness to serve as soldiers and the armed forces for their reliable commitment as part of the security architecture.
(Bild: BMLV / Hansjörg Raggl)

Colorful supporting program
In the run-up to the ceremony, Staff Battalion 6 presented itself with state-of-the-art equipment and gear and gave an impressive demonstration of the flexibility of the military profession. The soldiers invited the numerous visitors to find out about their tasks and missions and to "grasp" the military vehicles and equipment.

With a concert in the square, the Tyrolean military music, conducted by military bandmaster Colonel Professor Hannes Apfolterer, led over to the actual ceremony, the swearing-in, and delighted not only music lovers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf