After flooding
Too much money for club: “Please don’t donate anymore!”
The English fourth division soccer club AFC Wimbledon has asked for a fundraising campaign for the club to be stopped. The club justified the move by stating that the target set had been exceeded many times over. Instead of the targeted 10,000 pounds (equivalent to 12,000 euros), the crowdfunding campaign reached 100,000 pounds (120,000 euros) within a few days. "We will be eternally grateful," the AFC announced on its website.
AFC had been forced to close the stadium due to a hole in the ground on the soccer pitch caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in Wimbledon. A League Cup match against Premier League club Newcastle United was therefore moved to Newcastle. As a result, Wimbledon fan Graham Stacey, who was also a member of the board for several years, initiated the fundraising campaign to cover the repair costs.
AFC Wimbledon have now thanked the fans from around the world who took part in the campaign and Stacey in particular. "Having spent the week investigating the issue with a number of experts and our insurers, we have asked Graham to pause his fundraising for the time being," club officials wrote.
"While the investigation and a plan to repair the damage are still in progress and there remain many uncertainties, we are hopeful that the funds raised through Graham's campaign will at least cover our significant deductible and contribute to the inevitable ongoing costs." Should the situation become critical, the fans will be informed, the statement continued. Several hours after the announcement, the crowdfunding page was still active.
Special club
AFC Wimbledon is a special club in English soccer. The club was founded by fans in 2002 as the successor to Wimbledon FC after the latter moved to Milton Keynes and was renamed MK Dons. AFC is owned by a non-profit organization set up by fans, in which every member is entitled to vote.
