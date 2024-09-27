Big savings
77,000 Salzburg residents already have a climate ticket
The Climate Ticket is becoming increasingly popular in Salzburg: around 77,000 Salzburg residents already have a Climate Ticket Salzburg or a Climate Ticket Austria, according to the mobility organization VCÖ. The Salzburg Climate Ticket costs 365 euros per year, reduced rate 274 euros.
Commuters in particular can save a lot of money with the climate ticket, as a recent VCÖ analysis shows. For example, on the Zell am See - St. Johann im Pongau route, the savings compared to fuel costs amount to almost 1,400 euros per year. By further improving the range of train and bus connections, more Salzburg residents can reduce their mobility costs with the climate ticket and make an important contribution to climate protection, emphasizes the VCÖ.
5,000 more than in the previous year
17,900 Salzburg residents already have a Climate Ticket Austria, which allows them to use all public transport in Austria for a whole year. That is around 5,000 more than a year ago. A further 59,000 people have a Salzburg Climate Ticket. In total, around 77,000 Salzburg residents already have a climate ticket, according to the mobility organization VCÖ.
Commuters in particular can save a lot of money with the climate ticket, as a recent VCÖ analysis shows. "The savings when switching from car to public transport can be the equivalent of an additional 15th month's salary for longer journeys," explains VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky.
The VCÖ has compared the costs of the car and the Upper Austrian Climate Ticket for some commuting routes. If only the fuel costs are calculated, the savings on the St. Johann im Pongau - Zell am See route amount to around 1,390 euros per working year based on average fuel consumption. If the mileage allowance of 42 cents is taken as the basis for the cost of driving, the Salzburg Climate Ticket saves almost 7,400 euros. On the Hallein - Salzburg route, commuters save around 510 euros per year compared to fuel costs with the Salzburg Climate Ticket, and almost 2,300 euros per year on the Bischofshofen - Salzburg route.
Almost three quarters cite climate ticket as reason for change
"One advantage often cited by passengers when commuting by public transport is the usable travel time, whether for reading or resting, for example. For society as a whole, switching from car to public transport makes an important contribution to climate protection and also to relieving congestion on the roads," explains VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky. The climate ticket is an incentive to travel by train instead of by car. In this year's VCÖ rail test, 62 percent of Salzburg passengers said that they now travel at least some routes by train that they used to travel by car for. The most common reason given by 72 percent for switching to the train was the climate ticket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
