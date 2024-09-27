77,000 Salzburg residents already have a climate ticket

Almost three quarters cite climate ticket as reason for change

"One advantage often cited by passengers when commuting by public transport is the usable travel time, whether for reading or resting, for example. For society as a whole, switching from car to public transport makes an important contribution to climate protection and also to relieving congestion on the roads," explains VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky. The climate ticket is an incentive to travel by train instead of by car. In this year's VCÖ rail test, 62 percent of Salzburg passengers said that they now travel at least some routes by train that they used to travel by car for. The most common reason given by 72 percent for switching to the train was the climate ticket.