She makes sure that everything runs smoothly during the election

"Krone": You are the head of the Upper Austrian provincial electoral authority. What does that mean?

Magdalena Bigonski: Basically, I am the head of the provincial electoral authority. There are several electoral authorities: the provincial electoral authority, the district electoral authorities, the municipal electoral authorities and, at federal level, the federal electoral authority. I therefore head the provincial electoral authority, which consists of assessors, substitute assessors and trusted representatives. Our tasks are divided into three areas: before the election, on election day and after the election. Before the election, we are responsible for when parties submit their election proposals. This is not a problem for the major parties, but small parties have to submit declarations of support, which we then count. This is often an exciting task. Another aspect is the organization of the printed materials, such as posters and ballot papers. This is very complex for us because each regional constituency has its own ballot papers. We make sure that everything complies with the ministry's specifications.