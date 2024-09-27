Hiking Styria
Hiking the home of the Lipizzaner horses
This time, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti, the "Krone" hiking experts, take you along the picturesque Maestoso circular trail from the Therme Nova in Köflach via the Holy Mountain to Bärnbach and on to the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber with its majestic horses.
The hike is a pleasant way to get to know Köflach, Bärnbach and Piber on foot. At an altitude of 500 meters above sea level, the paths lead through colourful forests, beautiful autumn meadows and populated areas. The starting point of the hike is worth a visit in itself: the Dechantteich pond with its surrounding park, where you will find an overview board and a box with free hiking maps.
Several circular routes start from here, so that a visit to the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber can be combined with hikes of varying lengths. You can choose from the 3.7 km Pluto circular trail, the 6.1 km Conversano trail or the proposed Maestoso circular trail. Incidentally, the names refer to the stallion lines that are bred at the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber and can be seen on the surrounding pastures. The knowledge surrounding the breeding has been a national intangible Unesco cultural heritage since 2016: an autumnal cultural hike for the whole family.
We start at the Dechantteich pond in Köflach and hike above the park through the forest. When we reach the road, we turn right downhill - cross the Piberstraße - and walk uphill through the populated area.
We reach the Holy Mountain with its church and monastery via forest paths and roads. After this detour, we head downhill into the valley to Bärnbach and on towards Piber.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: approx. 11.1 km/ 240 m elevation gain/ walking time 3 h.
- Requirements: Technically easy hike.
- Signposting system: Continuous yellow signposts "Maestoso-Rundweg".
- Starting point: Dechantteich pond near the Nova thermal spa in Köflach.
- Refreshment stops: Therme/Gastronomy, Buschenschank Schachner open Sun and Mon from October, 03144/5804; others in Köflach and Bärnbach. Info Lipizzaner stud farm: 03144/3323, piber.com.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Past the large parking lot and with a view of Piber Castle, we hike into the valley. At a crossroads, we keep left and walk uphill through the forest and across meadows to the Schachner wine tavern.
Following the asphalt road downhill, we reach the park at the Dechantteich pond again and thus our starting point.
