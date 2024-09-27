Hiking the home of the Lipizzaner horses

Several circular routes start from here, so that a visit to the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber can be combined with hikes of varying lengths. You can choose from the 3.7 km Pluto circular trail, the 6.1 km Conversano trail or the proposed Maestoso circular trail. Incidentally, the names refer to the stallion lines that are bred at the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber and can be seen on the surrounding pastures. The knowledge surrounding the breeding has been a national intangible Unesco cultural heritage since 2016: an autumnal cultural hike for the whole family.