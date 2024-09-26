Applications as of now
Floods: Emergency aid for renovations extended
Following the devastating storms with serious flooding in mid-September, the Ministry of Climate Protection has extended the subsidies for renovations and the replacement of heating systems. According to the ministry, a so-called flood-affected confirmation from the municipality is required in order to apply.
Applications for funding are therefore possible with immediate effect. For comprehensive refurbishments and partial refurbishments, the restriction on the age of the building no longer applies. The possibility of renewed funding will be created if the refurbishment has already been funded in the past.
"This means that targeted support can be provided to those whose four walls have been damaged. What's more, every well-insulated house and every replaced heating system is a valuable contribution to energy independence," said Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).
Refurbishment: 9000 euros funding per measure
The ministry is subsidizing the renovation of individual building components (exterior walls, lowest storey ceiling, top storey ceiling or windows/exterior doors) with 9,000 euros per measure. However, the funding restriction of one measure per calendar year does not apply, nor does the 75 percent minimum replacement rate for windows. Energy advice is not required. The restriction to a certain building age also no longer applies and it is also possible to apply for further funding.
If an existing fossil fuel heating system is destroyed by the flood and replaced with a renewable heating system, it can be replaced immediately and no energy consultation is required.
Up to 23,000 euros subsidy for heating system replacement
A connection to local or district heating is subsidized with up to 15,000 euros, a pellet central heating system or wood chip heating system with up to 18,000 euros, a log wood central heating system with up to 16,000 euros, an air-to-water heat pump with up to 16,000 euros and a water-to-water or brine-to-water heat pump with a maximum of up to 23,000 euros.
In the case of an existing renewable heating system that was destroyed by the flood and is replaced with a renewable heating system, there is a 5,000 euro lump sum subsidy and an additional flood supplement of 2,500 euros.
The subsidies for renovation and heating system replacement can be combined with aid from the disaster fund.
