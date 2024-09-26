Floods: Emergency aid for renovations extended

Refurbishment: 9000 euros funding per measure

The ministry is subsidizing the renovation of individual building components (exterior walls, lowest storey ceiling, top storey ceiling or windows/exterior doors) with 9,000 euros per measure. However, the funding restriction of one measure per calendar year does not apply, nor does the 75 percent minimum replacement rate for windows. Energy advice is not required. The restriction to a certain building age also no longer applies and it is also possible to apply for further funding.