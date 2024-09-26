These are the ten VW locations in Germany

Salzgitter

The Group's largest construction site is currently located in Salzgitter: the Group's first own battery cell factory is being built right next to the existing engine plant. Production is set to start in 2025 and Salzgitter will then become "the engine lead plant and the cell lead plant", as VW announced. This is already the second major transformation for the site, which currently employs 6350 people. The plant was founded in 1970 for the production of a new VW model, which then sold only moderately. Five years later, VW turned it into an engine plant. In 2023, more than 800,000 petrol and diesel engines were produced.