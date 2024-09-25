Only every second person over 75 uses the internet

"Digital divide still deep"

"The digital divide between the 75 plus age group and younger people is still deep," said Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics at Statistics Austria. According to the survey, almost all 16 to 44-year-olds in Austria used the Internet (between 98 and 100 percent). With increasing age, however, Internet use began to fall steadily. While 93% of 55- to 64-year-olds were still using the Internet, only 79% of 65- to 74-year-olds did so. Among 75 to 85-year-olds, the figure fell to 54%. However, the detailed analysis by Statistics Austria showed that 64% of 75 to 79-year-olds still went online, compared to just 43% of 80 to 84-year-olds.