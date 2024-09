Quarrel with Ralf Rangnick: “You’re taking the piss out of me”

"Humiliated in front of my family"

When Rangnick explained his plan to him, Jones took off his shoes, threw them on the floor and shouted at the German: "You're taking the piss!" The 32-year-old had never flipped out as much as he did that day. "I was so upset that he humiliated me in front of the crowd of our arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, our fans, my family and the other players," said Jones.