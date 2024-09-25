Political drumbeat
Media: Top of the German Green Party resigns
A political bombshell for Germany's Greens: the two leaders, Ricarda Lang (30) and Omid Nouripour (49), announced on Wednesday that the party leadership is resigning as one.
"We have come to the conclusion: We need a new start. Sunday's election result in Brandenburg is testimony to the deepest crisis our party has faced in a decade," said Nouripour at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday morning.
Series of election defeats for the Greens
The Greens had recently suffered heavy defeats in the state elections in the eastern German states of Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, as well as in the European elections in June, and in some cases were kicked out of the state parliaments.
Lang: "Not the time to stick to the chair"
Now "new faces are needed to lead the party out of this crisis", said Lang. The election of a new Executive Board at the federal party conference in November should be a "building block for the strategic repositioning of this party". Lang added: "Now is not the time to stick to the chair - now is the time to take responsibility, and we are taking on this responsibility by making a fresh start possible."
Lang and Nouripour have led the party since the beginning of 2022 and would normally be in office until at least the end of 2024. They did not comment on their successors. State Secretary for Economic Affairs Franziska Brantner and Member of the Bundestag Felix Banaszak are apparently under discussion. Brantner is a close confidant of Economics Minister Robert Habeck, who could lead the Greens into the next federal election as candidate for chancellor. Banaszak was formerly party leader of the Greens in North Rhine-Westphalia and is an important mastermind of the left wing.
In addition to Lang and Nouripour, the current Green Party board also includes deputy party chairpersons Pegah Edalatian and Heiko Knopf, managing director Emily Büning and federal treasurer Frederic Carpenter. According to Lang, the board will remain in office until new elections are held at the party conference.
SPD thanks for cooperation
Meanwhile, SPD chairpersons Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil thanked the resigning Green leadership for their cooperation. "We have always discussed and clarified things together at the top of our two parties in a reliable and trusting manner," they said in a joint statement. "Despite some differences in terms of content, this partnership was very pleasant because it was also resilient on a human level." They therefore thank Nouripour and Lang "from the bottom of their hearts".
They did not make any statements about possible effects on the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.