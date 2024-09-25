Media: Top of the German Green Party resigns

Lang and Nouripour have led the party since the beginning of 2022 and would normally be in office until at least the end of 2024. They did not comment on their successors. State Secretary for Economic Affairs Franziska Brantner and Member of the Bundestag Felix Banaszak are apparently under discussion. Brantner is a close confidant of Economics Minister Robert Habeck, who could lead the Greens into the next federal election as candidate for chancellor. Banaszak was formerly party leader of the Greens in North Rhine-Westphalia and is an important mastermind of the left wing.