Bad Aussee residents rejoice: their license plate is back

The people of Aussee are known for their stubbornness and consistency. Some say that anyone who messes with the eloquent Upper Styrians loses out. Franz Voves, former SPÖ provincial governor, can tell you a thing or two about it. Because his government decided to end the Expositur Bad Aussee and thus the popular BA license plate was history, the Aussee drummers unceremoniously withdrew his membership. There is no worse punishment in the Salzkammergut.

Return now sealed

For a long time, the picturesque spa town was "Hoamweh nach BA" - until last year, the pressure was increased on the responsible infrastructure minister Leonore Gewessler. As reported, the return of the BA-Taferl was initiated via a municipal council resolution, which has now been sealed!