The fight was worth it

Bad Aussee residents rejoice: their license plate is back

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 19:22

The long battle has paid off: the Upper Styrian spa town of Bad Aussee is getting its beloved license plate back. Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler gives the green light.

comment0 Kommentare

The people of Aussee are known for their stubbornness and consistency. Some say that anyone who messes with the eloquent Upper Styrians loses out. Franz Voves, former SPÖ provincial governor, can tell you a thing or two about it. Because his government decided to end the Expositur Bad Aussee and thus the popular BA license plate was history, the Aussee drummers unceremoniously withdrew his membership. There is no worse punishment in the Salzkammergut.

Return now sealed
For a long time, the picturesque spa town was "Hoamweh nach BA" - until last year, the pressure was increased on the responsible infrastructure minister Leonore Gewessler. As reported, the return of the BA-Taferl was initiated via a municipal council resolution, which has now been sealed!

We are one step closer to reintroducing it. I look forward to the people of Bad Aussee being able to drive with their license plate.

(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Infrastrukturministerin Leonore Gewessler (Grüne)

Bild: Reinhard Judt

Gewessler confirmed to the "Krone" that "the documents we requested from the province of Styria are complete" and that "the corresponding draft regulation has already been sent to the coalition partner". Their approval is certain, as ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler had pushed for rapid implementation: "I am happy that we have now pushed this through," he told "Krone".

The good news spread like wildfire in Ausseerland yesterday: "We are very happy and delighted that we are getting our license plate back," cheered Mayor Franz Frosch. "Our heart's desire has thus been fulfilled, and this is also an important step for tourism. Anyone who drives with the BA-Taferl is advertising our home region." Frosch himself drives with the license plate of his choice: "BA SKG 1 - that stands for Salzkammergut."

