The fight was worth it
Bad Aussee residents rejoice: their license plate is back
The long battle has paid off: the Upper Styrian spa town of Bad Aussee is getting its beloved license plate back. Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler gives the green light.
The people of Aussee are known for their stubbornness and consistency. Some say that anyone who messes with the eloquent Upper Styrians loses out. Franz Voves, former SPÖ provincial governor, can tell you a thing or two about it. Because his government decided to end the Expositur Bad Aussee and thus the popular BA license plate was history, the Aussee drummers unceremoniously withdrew his membership. There is no worse punishment in the Salzkammergut.
Return now sealed
For a long time, the picturesque spa town was "Hoamweh nach BA" - until last year, the pressure was increased on the responsible infrastructure minister Leonore Gewessler. As reported, the return of the BA-Taferl was initiated via a municipal council resolution, which has now been sealed!
We are one step closer to reintroducing it. I look forward to the people of Bad Aussee being able to drive with their license plate.
Infrastrukturministerin Leonore Gewessler (Grüne)
Bild: Reinhard Judt
Gewessler confirmed to the "Krone" that "the documents we requested from the province of Styria are complete" and that "the corresponding draft regulation has already been sent to the coalition partner". Their approval is certain, as ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler had pushed for rapid implementation: "I am happy that we have now pushed this through," he told "Krone".
The good news spread like wildfire in Ausseerland yesterday: "We are very happy and delighted that we are getting our license plate back," cheered Mayor Franz Frosch. "Our heart's desire has thus been fulfilled, and this is also an important step for tourism. Anyone who drives with the BA-Taferl is advertising our home region." Frosch himself drives with the license plate of his choice: "BA SKG 1 - that stands for Salzkammergut."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.