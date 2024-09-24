Singer Alexander Eder
“Bergdoktor” tapped as boxing trainer for video
Singer Alexander Eder, who has an incredible number of followers on social media, deleted all his posts a few days ago and caused a stir. The "Krone" knows the initial background!
These figures are truly impressive: around 3.1 million followers on TikTok, 655,000 on Instagram and 255,000 on Facebook! The Lower Austrian Alexander Eder has more followers on social media than any other artist in the music sector in Austria and Germany.
I jumped ten meters into the air with joy when I received the confirmation from Hans Sigl.
Alexander Eder
The 25-year-old, who comes from Waidhofen an der Ybbs and is looked after by a Tyrolean management company, constantly provides his fans with musical content on social media - normally! Because a few days ago, he reset his accounts to the beginning, so to speak, and deleted almost all of his postings - which of course did not go undetected.
New music video with star guest
What is the local artist, who is known for his deep voice, up to? Eder has created a brand new song and shot an elaborate video for it - with none other than "Bergdoktor" Hans Sigl.
"He immediately gave me a great feeling"
The song is called "Der allerletzte Tanz". In the music video, the 25-year-old steps into the boxing ring in a tribute to the legendary Rocky Balboa. "Bergdoktor" Sigl acts as his trainer. "I jumped ten meters into the air with joy when I got the confirmation from Hans Sigl," beams Eder in the "Krone" interview, "he was really great on set. He gave me a great feeling from the very first minute, because I didn't really know how to work with such a professional actor. We harmonized."
The new song and music video will be released next Friday. Then we can finally reveal all the details about this project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.