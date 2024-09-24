“Bergdoktor” tapped as boxing trainer for video

"He immediately gave me a great feeling"

The song is called "Der allerletzte Tanz". In the music video, the 25-year-old steps into the boxing ring in a tribute to the legendary Rocky Balboa. "Bergdoktor" Sigl acts as his trainer. "I jumped ten meters into the air with joy when I got the confirmation from Hans Sigl," beams Eder in the "Krone" interview, "he was really great on set. He gave me a great feeling from the very first minute, because I didn't really know how to work with such a professional actor. We harmonized."