Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reports pile up

Police warn flood victims: “Beware of looters”

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 09:15

Criminals want to shamelessly exploit the suffering of people who have been severely affected by the floods. They rummage through the items brought to safety for valuables. The police in Lower Austria are receiving more and more reports of stolen equipment.

comment0 Kommentare

Photos of white buses are currently piling up on social media platforms. The posts, which usually also show the complete registration plates, warn of looters. Lawn mowers, bicycles and even drying equipment that are still fully functional are simply being taken and put into vans.

"Report suspicious perceptions"
"Yes, there are thefts here and there," confirms the police, who have already tried to sensitize the public in good time. "If you notice anything suspicious, you should contact us immediately. We take them seriously," emphasizes spokesman Johann Baumschlager.

The current emergency situation certainly makes it easy for criminals. After all, the residents who were badly affected by the floods had to carry their belongings out of the flooded rooms. Not everything is broken, but most of it has to be stored outside, at least temporarily. There it easily becomes a target for thieves, some of whom even enter properties to brazenly help themselves.

Foreign bulky waste collectors
In any case, police patrols are urged to be particularly vigilant in the affected areas, to talk to citizens and also to check suspicious vehicles. The first hits have already been made. However, these are not said to be organized gangs, but mostly foreign bulky waste collectors who are also regularly on the road between Enns and Leitha. "Many take the items with them because they believe it is not a criminal offense," explains Baumschlager.

At the same time, the executive also warns against fraudsters who hope to make the deal of a lifetime by offering overpriced services at the expense of flood victims.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf