Reports pile up
Police warn flood victims: “Beware of looters”
Criminals want to shamelessly exploit the suffering of people who have been severely affected by the floods. They rummage through the items brought to safety for valuables. The police in Lower Austria are receiving more and more reports of stolen equipment.
Photos of white buses are currently piling up on social media platforms. The posts, which usually also show the complete registration plates, warn of looters. Lawn mowers, bicycles and even drying equipment that are still fully functional are simply being taken and put into vans.
"Report suspicious perceptions"
"Yes, there are thefts here and there," confirms the police, who have already tried to sensitize the public in good time. "If you notice anything suspicious, you should contact us immediately. We take them seriously," emphasizes spokesman Johann Baumschlager.
The current emergency situation certainly makes it easy for criminals. After all, the residents who were badly affected by the floods had to carry their belongings out of the flooded rooms. Not everything is broken, but most of it has to be stored outside, at least temporarily. There it easily becomes a target for thieves, some of whom even enter properties to brazenly help themselves.
Foreign bulky waste collectors
In any case, police patrols are urged to be particularly vigilant in the affected areas, to talk to citizens and also to check suspicious vehicles. The first hits have already been made. However, these are not said to be organized gangs, but mostly foreign bulky waste collectors who are also regularly on the road between Enns and Leitha. "Many take the items with them because they believe it is not a criminal offense," explains Baumschlager.
At the same time, the executive also warns against fraudsters who hope to make the deal of a lifetime by offering overpriced services at the expense of flood victims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
