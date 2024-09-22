Automatically stored design

Region has been a powder keg since Hamas attack on Israel

Since the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the resulting war in the Gaza Strip, regional tensions have increased dramatically. According to Israeli figures, Hamas fighters killed at least 1,205 people in their large-scale attack and took 251 others hostage in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, which cannot be independently verified, more than 41,300 people have been killed in the course of the Israeli offensive in response to the attack.