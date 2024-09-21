The problem is: it’s not getting any easier!

Hardly any Austrian players in action

Sparta Prague and Brest were opponents against whom the team had justified hopes of scoring points. But they were impressively shown that you need a top performance in the Champions League - regardless of the opponent. And neither team was able to deliver that. The problem is that it won't get any easier. You only have to look at the rest of the program. If you want to find something positive, then it's the fact that Salzburg and Sturm have played with very young teams. But now comes the next bitter aftertaste: hardly any Austrian players were involved.