Herzog column
The problem is: it’s not getting any easier!
Disappointing and sobering. That is - unfortunately - the result after the first Champions League appearances of Salzburg and Sturm. The two teams that dominate the domestic league thanks to the highest intensity of play were outclassed by their opponents in this respect too.
Hardly any Austrian players in action
Sparta Prague and Brest were opponents against whom the team had justified hopes of scoring points. But they were impressively shown that you need a top performance in the Champions League - regardless of the opponent. And neither team was able to deliver that. The problem is that it won't get any easier. You only have to look at the rest of the program. If you want to find something positive, then it's the fact that Salzburg and Sturm have played with very young teams. But now comes the next bitter aftertaste: hardly any Austrian players were involved.
Missing out on points could still hurt a lot in the battle to make it into the top 24. However, despite the difficult opponents, I think Salzburg have a better chance of making it. I assume that they will at least win their next home game against Brest.
The Austrian highlight was of course Adi Hütter and Monaco. After a 3-0 win in a test match, they beat FC Barcelona 2-1 in the Champions League. After successfully qualifying for the top flight, Adi has now achieved the next milestone for the club and himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
