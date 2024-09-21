Displeasure about long waiting times for the bus

BAST not an alternative solution

Parents are also very displeased with the VBB, because the BAST is also out of the question as an alternative solution. Pupils can only travel on it from 4.30 pm. VBB Managing Director Wolfgang Werderits refers to a federal decree which states that a waiting time of up to one hour is reasonable for children and passes the ball on to the local authorities. "It may be possible to turn a few screws here in terms of lesson times or the duty of supervision," says Werderits, adding that this is also possible in other municipalities.