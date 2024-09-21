Pernkopf: “There is never one hundred percent protection!”

"Krone": 1.6 billion euros have been invested in flood protection since 2002. Has this now paid off?

Pernkopf: Absolutely. And yes, I am well aware that other images dominate, especially in the affected areas. 800 protection projects have been implemented since 2002. They have proved their worth and in many cases prevented more massive damage and greater suffering. In Fahrafeld in the Triestingtal, huge volumes of water were intercepted by new retention basins, the lower Kamptal held, Hofstetten-Grünau has proved its worth, but many smaller basins and stream widening measures have also helped. In addition, of course, there are the massive protective structures in the Danube communities, which were still flooded several meters high in 2002. But one thing is clear: there can never be one hundred percent protection. Nevertheless, we are continuing to expand on a massive scale, with a further billion euros being invested by 2040.