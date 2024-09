Herzog criticizes Ilzer’s decision in CL defeat

"That's where I need experienced players"

"I was also a bit surprised. Now I'm playing Champions League and then I only bring on very young players from the 60th minute onwards. Of course, that's also a bit of the philosophy of Graz, but now I've replaced a Horvat, a Kiteishvili, a Biereth ... the players who have shot Sturm to titles in recent years. That's where I need an experienced player who can take responsibility in one situation or another," Herzog continued.