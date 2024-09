Suicide? Flick: “No, we don’t have a problem”

"We will achieve our goals"

Is there even a Champions League problem at Barcelona, one reporter wants to know. After all, the club has been waiting to win the top flight since 2015. "No, no!" Flick waved it off. "If you get a red card after ten minutes, you have to accept it. That just happens, but I think we are strong enough to play well in the Champions League too. We have seven games left and we will win many of them and achieve our goals in the end."