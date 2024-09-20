The number of asylum applications continues to fall

Syrians by far the largest group

As far as the origin of the refugees is concerned, Syrians are now by far the largest group this year with over 10,000 applications. The fact that family reunification is no longer the same factor as it was at the beginning of the year can be seen in the significant decline in female asylum seekers. In August, only just under 31 percent of applications came from women. In the first half of the year, the figure was always between 44 and 49 percent.