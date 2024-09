16-year-old ran to the school bus: hit by car

A 25-year-old woman from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was driving her car on the Gramastettner Landesstraße coming from Neulichtenberg in the direction of Gramastetten in Lichtenberg at around 7.05 a.m. on Thursday. At the same time, a 16-year-old Ukrainian citizen from the Urfahr-Umgebung district wanted to cross the Gramastettner Landesstraße at the junction with the Eidenberger Landesstraße in order to catch his bus.



Boy suddenly ran off

According to witnesses, the teenager suddenly ran into the road without looking to the right when a small gap opened up in the heavy traffic. He was hit by the 25-year-old's car. The 16-year-old rolled over and came to rest on the road.



Flown to the university hospital

He was injured to an indeterminate degree and was flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz by the "Christophorus 10" emergency helicopter after receiving first aid. The Gramastettner and Eidenberger Landesstraße roads were completely closed for around an hour.