Wimmer: “Analysis” with his mom after his dream goal

Ex-Rapidler straddles ex-Rapidler

Incidentally, Wimmer made one special appearance. He, the ex-Rapidler, "dismantled" another ex-Rapidler in the first half: Nicolas Kühn, recently a colleague of Wimmer's, experienced the fact that the Austrian not only has a lot of feeling in his feet, but also a lot of robustness, almost rawness. In the 22nd minute, Wimmer came at him at full speed. With both feet in front of him, he drove into the parade of technician Kühn relatively mercilessly. Wimmer had no right to complain about a yellow card.