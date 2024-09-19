Vorteilswelt
Visit to Celtic

Wimmer: “Analysis” with his mom after his dream goal

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 11:25

First the dream goal, then a "report" with his mom (and a wild straddle in between): Kevin Wimmer shows himself on Instagram after his honorary goal for Slovan in the 1:5 Champions League defeat at Celtic Glasgow having a relaxed chat with his mother on the sidelines.

comment0 Kommentare

He wrote "Mom" in the Insta story taken from the club's account and posted a heart to go with it. The short video shows him having a relaxed chat with his mother's heart after the final whistle.

(Bild: Instagram.com/kevinwimmer28)
(Bild: Instagram.com/kevinwimmer28)

Super goal
It was an ambivalent evening for the ÖFB defender at Celtic Park in Glasgow. On the one hand, the soccer world is still amazed today at his almost artistic outside-right shot to score the goal of honor for Slovan Bratislava - you can see it here in the video at around minute 03:03:

On the other hand, the evening ended on a hearty note for his club. Celtic celebrated a 5:1 scoring party, Slovan went down to defeat.

Ex-Rapidler straddles ex-Rapidler
Incidentally, Wimmer made one special appearance. He, the ex-Rapidler, "dismantled" another ex-Rapidler in the first half: Nicolas Kühn, recently a colleague of Wimmer's, experienced the fact that the Austrian not only has a lot of feeling in his feet, but also a lot of robustness, almost rawness. In the 22nd minute, Wimmer came at him at full speed. With both feet in front of him, he drove into the parade of technician Kühn relatively mercilessly. Wimmer had no right to complain about a yellow card.

That was the end of the friendship: Wimmer brusquely knocked Kühn over. (Bild: AFP/APA/ANDY BUCHANAN)
That was the end of the friendship: Wimmer brusquely knocked Kühn over.
(Bild: AFP/APA/ANDY BUCHANAN)

"Food not paid for"
Was this foul based on a personal feud? Hardly - even if Sky expert Peter Stöger smiled in the studio during the live broadcast: "Kühn probably didn't pay for the meal once."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

