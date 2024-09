Man injured in burning apartment in Favoriten

Extinguishing work lasted until midnight

At the same time, the firefighters attacked the fire from the outside and from the stairwell. The extinguishing work lasted until midnight, when the "fire out" signal was finally given. Fortunately, three people were able to escape from the apartment in time. The other apartments were also checked for smoke. However, one man was injured while trying to extinguish the fire himself. He was treated on site by the Vienna Professional Rescue Service.