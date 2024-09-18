Area of Lake Constance in Portugal already burnt

The regions of Aveiro, Porto and Viseu in the north and center of the country were particularly affected. According to the latest official assessment by the Portuguese Civil Defense (ANEPC), there were 5 fatalities and 59 injuries, 10 of them serious. On Tuesday, there had still been talk of 7 deaths. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated to safety over the past few days, most of whom - apart from around 60 - have since been able to return to their homes.