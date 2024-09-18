Inferno continues
Area of Lake Constance in Portugal already burnt
The forest fires that have been raging in Portugal since Sunday have already destroyed a natural area twice the size of Lake Constance. According to the civil defense, 23 large and 21 medium fires were still active on Wednesday afternoon.
After around four days, a total of 106,000 hectares (1060 square kilometers) had been affected by the flames, the state news agency Lusa reported.
The regions of Aveiro, Porto and Viseu in the north and center of the country were particularly affected. According to the latest official assessment by the Portuguese Civil Defense (ANEPC), there were 5 fatalities and 59 injuries, 10 of them serious. On Tuesday, there had still been talk of 7 deaths. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated to safety over the past few days, most of whom - apart from around 60 - have since been able to return to their homes.
3000 helpers in action
According to the civil defense, 23 large and 21 medium-sized fires were still active in the afternoon. The flames were being fought by a total of more than 3,000 firefighters, who were supported by almost 1,000 land-based aircraft and 19 firefighting planes and helicopters. The extinguishing work was made more difficult by the terrain, some of which was difficult to access, and by strong winds. "The next 48 hours will still be complicated," ANEPC boss André Fernandes warned journalists.
Several highways and country roads in the popular vacation destination were still partially closed on Wednesday. Air, train and long-distance bus services were severely disrupted. Smoke darkened the skies over several communities. The flames engulfed dozens of buildings and countless vehicles. Citizens were urged to stay at home and use as little water as possible. The forest fire alert due to unfavorable weather conditions remains in effect until Thursday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
