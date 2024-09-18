Compulsory schools get middle management

What else was decided?

The amendment to the service law also provides for additional remuneration in the school sector for the administrative work involved in German support classes and the protective provisions announced in the reform of teacher training, which are intended to prevent young teachers from burning out. In addition, there will also be an option for special education, music and religious education teachers to enter the teaching profession. When changing employment contracts from state to federal or state to state, previous periods of service are to be automatically taken into account in future and head teachers are to be able to choose their own replacement.