Red Bull even sacrifices fan livery for the title
Concerned about Max Verstappen's chances of winning the world championship, the Red Bull team has decided to forgo the special livery designed during a fan campaign for the next two Formula 1 races. The color required for this would add "unexpected and excessive weight" to the cars of Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Pérez, the racing team informed the participants of the campaign.
As this would have a negative impact on performance, the team decided with a heavy heart not to use the livery in Singapore and Austin as planned.
20 years of history in five designs
At the beginning of August, Red Bull put forward five different designs for the cars for fans to vote on. Each of the designs was reminiscent of previous liveries from the 20-year history of the world champion racing team, it was said.
During the test phase, however, the team discovered that the campaign could have a negative impact on the performance of the RB20. "Our priority remains to make this car as competitive as possible for the rest of the season," said Red Bull, explaining the decision not to use the special livery. At the Grand Prix in Silverstone in July, Red Bull still raced with a special design.
Most recently, the team lost the lead in the constructors' championship to McLaren for the first time in two and a half years. Verstappen's lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris in the drivers' championship has shrunk to 59 points ahead of the 18th of the 24 races of the season in Singapore on Sunday (2pm). The Dutchman has been waiting for a win for seven races and Red Bull has been in a slump for weeks.
