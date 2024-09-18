Red Bull even sacrifices fan livery for the title

Most recently, the team lost the lead in the constructors' championship to McLaren for the first time in two and a half years. Verstappen's lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris in the drivers' championship has shrunk to 59 points ahead of the 18th of the 24 races of the season in Singapore on Sunday (2pm). The Dutchman has been waiting for a win for seven races and Red Bull has been in a slump for weeks.